OSLO, March 31 Marine Harvest, the
world's biggest fish farmer, said on Monday it didn't expect a
probe by the European Commission into its purchase of fish
processor Morpol to result in a material fine.
"The investigation proceedings... may lead to a monetary
fine for the infringement of the suspension obligation and of
the notification requirement under the European Merger
Regulation. Marine Harvest does not expect such fine to be
material," the company said in a statement.
Marine Harvest could be fined up to 10 percent of its annual
global turnover for finalising the takeover ahead of EU
regulatory approval, the EU Commission said earlier on Monday.
