BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
(Adds comments from Salmar CEO)
OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) -
** Fish farmers Marine Harvest and Salmar expect the global supply of salmon to increase later this year, following a year-on-year drop in Q1
** Despite more volumes ahead, both producers are confident of a continued strong market
** CFO Ivan Vindheim of the world's biggest salmon farmer, Marine Harvest says global salmon supply unlikely to see significant growth in coming years
** Vindheim estimates global supply growth 1-5 pct in 2017, or 3 percent as a mid-point, up from minus 1 to plus 4 percent seen previously
** Vindheim sees limited supply growth in 2018 and 2019 as well
** Vindheim says supply-demand balance looks favourable to prices
** Prices were record high in Q1, market reference price in Norway EUR 7.27 per kilo (NOK 65.32 per kilo), up 11.5 pct from Q1 2016
** Despite high prices Vindheim says about demand for salmon: "all-in-all the response is great at this level, actually better than we thought some months ago"
** Global supply fell 4 percent in first quarter vs first quarter in 2016
** Competitor Salmar ups its outlook for global supply output by 1 percentage points for 2017 to 3 percent
** Salmar CEO Trond Williksen says "we can read figures and we see there will be more supply in the third and fourth quarters, but we still expect a strong market" (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
MOSCOW, June 20 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.