OSLO Jan 19 Marine Harvest, the
world's largest fish farmer, posted preliminary fourth quarter
core earnings in line with forecasts on Monday even as it
harvested more fish than investors had expected.
Its operational earnings before interest and taxes fell to
990 million crowns ($130.8 million) in the fourth quarter from
2.06 billion a year ago, meeting expectations for 984 million
crowns in a Reuters poll.
It produced 105,000 tonnes of fish in the quarter, above its
own guidance for 100,000 tonnes and also above market
expectations for 100,600 tonnes.
The firm will publish its full fourth-quarter earnings on
Feb. 4.
