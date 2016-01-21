* Q4 EBIT NOK 850 mln vs analyst forecasts of NOK 1,038 mln
* Q4 harvest 111,000 tonnes vs own forecast 115,000 tonnes
* To restructure its business in Scotland
OSLO, Jan 21 Marine Harvest, the
world's largest fish farmer, reported preliminary fourth-quarter
results below forecast on Thursday due to lower-than-expected
output and restructuring of its Scottish business.
With a market capitalisation of $5.70 billion, the company
is the most valuable in the portfolio of Norwegian-born
billionaire John Fredriksen, whose interests range from oil
drilling to shipping and real estate.
The company's share price is up 1.9 percent over the past
year while the Oslo benchmark index is down 12 percent
over the same period.
The firm reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
of 850 million crowns ($95.73 million), down from 1,032 million
at the same time a year ago, and against analysts' expectations
of 1,038 million crowns, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company harvested 111,000 tonnes of salmon in the
quarter, below its previously announced plan for 115,000 tonnes
and said it would cut jobs at its farms in Scotland.
"Following a recent review, up to 100 jobs will be reduced
to make the business more efficient and sustainable," the firm
stated.
Marine Harvest will present full fourth-quarter results on
Feb. 17.
($1 = 8.8788 Norwegian crowns)
