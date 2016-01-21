* Q4 EBIT NOK 850 mln vs analyst forecasts of NOK 1,038 mln

* Q4 harvest 111,000 tonnes vs own forecast 115,000 tonnes

* To restructure its business in Scotland (Adds detail)

OSLO, Jan 21 Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, reported preliminary fourth-quarter results below forecast on Thursday due to lower-than-expected output and restructuring of its Scottish business.

With a market capitalisation of $5.70 billion, the company is the most valuable in the portfolio of Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen, whose interests range from oil drilling to shipping and real estate.

The company's share price is up 1.9 percent over the past year while the Oslo benchmark index is down 12 percent over the same period.

The firm reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 850 million crowns ($95.73 million), down from 1,032 million at the same time a year ago, and against analysts' expectations of 1,038 million crowns, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company harvested 111,000 tonnes of salmon in the quarter, below its previously announced plan for 115,000 tonnes and said it would cut jobs at its farms in Scotland.

"Following a recent review, up to 100 jobs will be reduced to make the business more efficient and sustainable," the firm stated.

Marine Harvest will present full fourth-quarter results on Feb. 17. 

($1 = 8.8788 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)