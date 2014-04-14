OSLO, April 14 Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, reported first quarter earnings above forecasts on Monday and said it was likely to raise its annual harvest target after quarterly figures beat its own forecasts.

Marine Harvest, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business empire, said its operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) more than doubled to 1.075 billion crowns ($181 million), beating expectations for 1.02 billion, according to a poll of analysts.

Its harvested volumes totalled 92,000 tonnes, well above its own 80,000 guidance, due to good growth conditions in Norway, according to preliminary figures. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)