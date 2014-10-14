(Adds detail, share price)

OSLO Oct 14 Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, posted higher-than-expected operating earnings for the third quarter, despite the impact of warmer waters and marine parasites that killed unusually high numbers of its fish.

The Norwegian company, which is controlled by shipping tycoon and billionaire John Fredriksen, said the exceptional mortality in the quarter cut earnings by 60 million crowns.

"It's a rather high number, but it's largely expected with the challenging biological situation in Norway with high water temperatures and sea lice," said Handelsbanken analyst Kjetil Lye, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Marine Harvest's operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 870 million crowns ($134.23 million) in the quarter, against expectations for 826 million crowns in a Reuters poll, up from 793 million a year ago..

Shares in the company rose 5.3 percent to 85.7 crowns, the third most among any on the STOXX Europe 600 index, at 0716 GMT.

"Mainly it's the earnings in Norway that is the positive surprise with better prices and lower costs," Nordea Markets analyst Kolbjoern Giskeoedegaard, with a buy rating and a target price of 105 crowns, said.

Operational earnings before interest and taxes per kilo of fish in Norway was 9.6 crowns in the third quarter, down from 10.0 crowns in the same period last year.

The firm will publish its full third-quarter earnings on Oct. 22.

(1 US dollar = 6.4812 Norwegian krone)