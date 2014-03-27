BRIEF-Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Co plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
OSLO, March 27 Norwegian salmon farmer Marine Harvest agreed to sell its farming assets in Britain's Shetland and Orkney Islands to Cooke Aquaculture Inc. for 122.5 million pounds ($203 million), including debt, it said on Thursday.
The firm, the world's biggest fish farmer, expects to book a gain of 300 million crowns ($49.62 million) on the deal and said the sale would increase its potential dividend capacity for the first quarter.
($1 = 6.0462 Norwegian Krones)
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment