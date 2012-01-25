* Man-made activities have damaged world's oceans
* Green investment boosts economy, cuts poverty, pollution
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Jan 25 Cleaner and better-managed
seas and coasts would help boost economic growth and reduce
poverty and pollution, a United Nations Environment Programme
(UNEP) report said on Wednesday.
The report, produced with several other U.N. organisations,
highlights the huge potential of a marine-based economy some
five months before world governments meet to discuss pathways to
more sustainable development at a U.N. conference in Rio de
Janeiro, Brazil.
Around 40 percent of the global population lives within 100
kilometres of a coast so the world's marine ecosystems provide
essential food, shelter and jobs to millions of people.
But pollution from oil spills, fertilisers, waste, sewage
and chemicals, as well as over-fishing, have damaged the health
and productivity of the seas.
By using oceans to generate renewable energy and eco-tourism
and shifting to more sustainable fisheries and transport, that
trend could be reversed and islands in Asia and the Caribbean
could reduce their vulnerability to climate change, UNEP said.
"Stepping up green investments in marine and coastal
resources and enhancing international co-operation in managing
these trans-boundary ecosystems are essential if a transition to
low-carbon, resource efficient green economy is to be realized,"
said UNEP executive director Achim Steiner.
The report recommended key steps for "greening" the seas
across areas such as tourism, fishing, transport, pollution,
renewable energy and deep-sea mining.
CLEANING UP
Fertilisers such as nitrogen and phosphorous have helped to
increase crop yields but their use has led to the degradation of
marine ecosystems and groundwater.
The amount of nitrogen reaching the oceans has risen
three-fold from pre-industrial levels and this could rise by
almost another three times by 2050 if no action is taken.
Marine pollution costs $100 billion dollars in the
European Union alone, the report said, but this could be reduced
by stricter regulation of fertiliser use, removal and management
and through subsidies to encourage nutrient recycling.
The world economy could also gain up to $50 billion a year
by restoring fish stocks and reducing fishing capacity,
according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and the
World Bank.
Investments in fuel-efficient fishing methods and
environmentally-friendly feeds for aquaculture systems would
help reduce the fishing sector's carbon footprint.
Cleaner fuels and more energy-efficient ship designs could
help cut emissions from the maritime industry which currently
accounts for almost 5 percent of global C02 emissions.
This is expected to increase by 72 percent by the end of the
decade as demand for seaborne goods hits all-time highs.
Ships are also responsible for transporting harmful
organisms in their ballast water which can harm marine
ecosystems. The effects of the transfer in nuisance and on
exotic aquatic species is estimated to cost $100 billion a year.
Wind, wave and tidal power could create many jobs and help
reduce greenhouse gas emissions but in 2008 these technologies
represented only 1 percent of total renewable energy production.
Installed capacity is not likely to rise significantly until
after 2020 as technology costs remain high and most projects are
still in the demonstration phase.
Greater financial incentives are needed to encourage the
private sector to develop more plants and bring costs down.
The report said deep-sea mining for minerals was a possible
new revenue stream which could help boost the world's economy
and relieve some of the burden on the terrestrial environment.
But the deep sea is a largely unknown environment and badly
managed mining could put more pressure on already stressed
marine ecosystems.
