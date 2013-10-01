'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
OSLO Oct 1 MARINE HARVEST
* The EU Commission has approved the completion of the offer, subject to certain conditions.
* Marine Harvest is to divest 18,000 tonnes of farming capacity in Shetland (11,000 tonnes) and Orkney Islands (7,000 tonnes), currently operated by Morpol.
* In addition the company is to divest freshwater capacity and processing plants in the same areas. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
* Wong shui yeung was appointed as an independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: