OSLO Dec 17 Norway's Marine Harvest agreed to buy a 48.5 percent stake in salmon processor Morpol for 11.50 Norwegian crowns per share, 39 percent above its last close, the firm said on Monday.

Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer, also plans to bid for the rest of Morpol's shares, it said in a statement to the Oslo bourse.

Marine Harvest will buy the shares from Friendmall Ltd. and Bazmonta Holding Ltd. for 937.6 million crowns ($166.45 million), of which 512.6 million will be paid in cash and the rest in Marine Harvest shares.

($1 = 5.6328 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)