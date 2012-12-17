BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
OSLO Dec 17 Norway's Marine Harvest agreed to buy a 48.5 percent stake in salmon processor Morpol for 11.50 Norwegian crowns per share, 39 percent above its last close, the firm said on Monday.
Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer, also plans to bid for the rest of Morpol's shares, it said in a statement to the Oslo bourse.
Marine Harvest will buy the shares from Friendmall Ltd. and Bazmonta Holding Ltd. for 937.6 million crowns ($166.45 million), of which 512.6 million will be paid in cash and the rest in Marine Harvest shares.
($1 = 5.6328 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.