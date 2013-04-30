OSLO, April 30 MARINE HARVEST ASA

* Marine Harvest intends to issue EUR 350 million in principal amount of convertible bonds with a five-year tenor.

* The proceeds from the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including possible acquisition of Cermaq ASA

* The senior unsecured Bonds are convertible into common shares of the Company. The Bonds are expected to have an annual coupon in the range of 1.625% - 2.375% payable semi-annually in arrear and a conversion premium of 30% - 35% over the reference price of NOK 6.00, the closing price of the Company's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 30 April 2013.

* The Bonds will be issued and redeemed at 100% of their principal amount and will, unless previously redeemed, converted or purchased and cancelled, mature in 2018.

* Marine Harvest has the right to call the Bonds after approximately three years if the value of the Marine Harvest shares underlying one Bond on the Oslo Stock Exchange (translated into EUR) exceeds, for a specified period of time, 130% of the principal amount of a Bond.

* The Bonds will be issued under the Board's authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of 4 June 2012.