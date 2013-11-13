OSLO Nov 13 MARINE HARVEST ASA :
* Marine Harvest has notified the trustee for the
convertible bond, Norsk Tillitsmann ASA, that clause 10.2 in the
loan agreement has been fulfilled as the Marine Harvest share
price for at least twenty days out of a period of thirty
consecutive trading days has exceeded 130 percent of the current
conversion price of the bonds, and that Marine Harvest is
exercising its right to redeem the bond at par value plus
accrued interest.
* The loan agreement provides the bondholders the period up
to and including 21 November to convert their bonds into shares.
* The remaining outstanding loan amount is EUR 224.9 million
and the current conversion price is EUR 0.6443 per share.
* If bondholders decide to convert all remaining bonds into
shares, Marine Harvest will issue about 356 million new shares.
Bonds that are not converted into shares will be redeemed at par
value plus accrued interest. Final settlement date is December
11, 2013.