* Marine Harvest raises Cermaq bid, gets rebuffed
* Offers 107 crowns vs preliminary 104 crowns
* Said would have been willing to offer much more
* Share price holds above bid price
By Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, May 31 Salmon farmer Cermaq
rebuffed a raised $1.7-billion bid from rival Marine Harvest
on Friday in a takeover battle which pits Norway's
government against Harvest's biggest shareholder, the maverick
shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.
Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer,
first offered to buy Cermaq for a mix of cash and shares and
then dangled the prospect of an even higher offer on Friday, but
only if the board, and the government as Cermaq's biggest
shareholder with a 43.5 percent stake, would support the deal.
But Oslo-born Fredriksen, estimated to be worth $11.5
billion by Forbes magazine, has long antagonised the authorities
in his home country.
Having given up his Norwegian citizenship years ago to
escape high taxes, he last year announced plans to move the
management of his drilling giant Seadrill out of
Norway, raising tensions with the centre-left government.
THREE WEEKS
Marine Harvest increased its bid to 107 crowns a share on
Friday from 104 crowns but said it might have increased the
offer by another five crowns had Cermaq's board agreed.
The cash-and-shares deal would give the government about 7.6
percent of the enlarged Marine Harvest group, according to
Thomson Reuters data, while Fredriksen's investment vehicle,
which tends to dominate his firms, would hold 23.5 percent.
"Negotiations were all about the price," Marine Harvest
Chairman Ole-Eirik Leroey said.
But Cermaq said in a statement that talks with Marine
Harvest had been terminated as it did not feel the proposed
terms of the offer would get "broad support" from its
shareholders, noting the "substantial equity element" of the
revised offer, which is 53.25 crowns in cash plus 8.6 shares in
Marine Harvest for every Cermaq share.
The issue of broad support for the offer was important as it
would better ensure an efficient integration between the two
businesses, it said, and "given that the consideration discussed
between the parties consists of a substantial equity element,
the nature of the integration has a direct bearing on the value
of the consideration."
Shares in Cermaq shares were down 1.4 percent at 110 crowns
on Friday, holding above the latest offer as investors bet on a
further improvement in the offer.
Shares in fish farmers have been strong this year as global
demand for fish is rising fast while supplies are limited and
the threat of renewed disease in Chile, a key producer, is
keeping prices high.
Marine Harvest's share price has doubled in the past year
but the shares still trade at just nine times the firm's
expected 2014 profits while Cermaq shares are up over 70 percent
and trade on a forward multiple of 8.7 times forecast earnings
for 2014.
For now, Marine Harvest is going hostile, giving Cermaq's
board three weeks to come up with a defence, or to negotiate a
better bid.
"The market expects the Cermaq board of directors to come up
with a better alternative ... In fact one should expect above
the rejected 112 crowns, which could involve a competing bid for
parts or the full company," Carnegie analyst Marius Gaard said.
"The effect could be that Marine Harvest must raise its own
bid."
Options for Cermaq are limited, however, after Marine
Harvest successfully torpedoed its attempt to buy Peruvian fish
feed firm Copeinca.
($1=5.8271 Norwegian kroner)
