OSLO, June 5 Fish farmer Marine Harvest has eased the conditions of its hostile $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq, signalling it would take a minority stake if it is unable to win over a majority of shareholders.

Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said on Wednesday it had cut the minimum acceptance level for its offer to 33.4 percent from 50 percent, and the bid would not be conditional on checking Cermaq's books.

Marine Harvest has been in a standoff with Cermaq over the past month and even a sweetened offer has failed to woo the board, or the Norwegian state, which controls 43.5 percent of the firm.

It lifted its offer to around 107 crowns per share last week from 104 and said it would be prepared to offer another five crowns, but Cermaq rebuffed the offer, saying it undervalued the company.

By lowering the acceptance threshold, Marine Harvest has increased the chance that it could win a significant stake in Cermaq with its current offer.

However, Cermaq shares are trading at 109.5 crowns a share, indicating investors still expect another increase.

Salmon farmers have been among the hottest stocks recently as global demand is rising sharply at a time when supply growth is limited and Chile, a top global supplier, is facing renewed signs of disease.

Marine Harvest, which recently purchased a major processing firm, is aiming to create a global fish giant that would be a top player in everything from feed to processing.

Oslo-born Fredriksen, estimated to be worth $11.5 billion by Forbes magazine, has had an uneasy relationship with the government after giving up his citizenship to escape high taxes.

He has moved several of his companies overseas and last year announced plans to move the management of his drilling giant Seadrill to London.

Marine Harvest now expects the Cermaq offer to start on June 6 and last until June 21. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)