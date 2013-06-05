* Lowers minimum acceptance level to 33.4 pct from 50 pct
OSLO, June 5 Fish farmer Marine Harvest
has eased the conditions of its hostile $1.7 billion bid for
rival Cermaq, signalling it would take a minority stake
if it is unable to win over a majority of shareholders.
Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen, said on Wednesday it had cut the minimum acceptance
level for its offer to 33.4 percent from 50 percent, and the bid
would not be conditional on checking Cermaq's books.
Marine Harvest has been in a standoff with Cermaq over the
past month and even a sweetened offer has failed to woo the
board, or the Norwegian state, which controls 43.5 percent of
the firm.
It lifted its offer to around 107 crowns per share last week
from 104 and said it would be prepared to offer another five
crowns, but Cermaq rebuffed the offer, saying it undervalued the
company.
By lowering the acceptance threshold, Marine Harvest has
increased the chance that it could win a significant stake in
Cermaq with its current offer.
However, Cermaq shares are trading at 109.5 crowns a share,
indicating investors still expect another increase.
Salmon farmers have been among the hottest stocks recently
as global demand is rising sharply at a time when supply growth
is limited and Chile, a top global supplier, is facing renewed
signs of disease.
Marine Harvest, which recently purchased a major processing
firm, is aiming to create a global fish giant that would be a
top player in everything from feed to processing.
Oslo-born Fredriksen, estimated to be worth $11.5 billion by
Forbes magazine, has had an uneasy relationship with the
government after giving up his citizenship to escape high taxes.
He has moved several of his companies overseas and last year
announced plans to move the management of his drilling giant
Seadrill to London.
Marine Harvest now expects the Cermaq offer to start on June
6 and last until June 21.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)