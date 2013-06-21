* Failed to get the 33.4 pct minimum shareholder acceptance
OSLO, June 21 Marine Harvest, the
world's biggest fish farmer, dropped its $1.7 billion hostile
bid for rival Cermaq after failing to convince enough
shareholders to accept, it said on Friday.
Marine Harvest wanted to buy Cermaq to create an industry
giant with a leading position in everything from feeds to
processing but ran into stiff opposition, particularly from the
Norwegian state, Cermaq's biggest shareholder.
"Marine Harvest has through the voluntary offer received
acceptances below the 33.4 percent level set as a condition," it
said on Friday. "Accordingly, Marine Harvest will not complete
the voluntary offer."
Fish farming stocks have been in the spotlight this year
because global demand is rising sharply when supply growth is
limited, lifting margins after several lean years.
Shares in Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon
John Fredriksen, are up 64 percent over the past year while
Cermaq shares have risen 52 percent.
But getting the deal done seemed difficult from the start,
in part due to an uneasy relationship between Oslo-born
Fredriksen and the Norwegian government, which holds 43.5
percent of Cermaq.
Oslo-born Fredriksen has drawn extensive criticism from
Norway's centre left government since giving up his Norwegian
citizenship for a Cypriot passport to escape high taxes.
To fend off Marine Harvest, Cermaq first agreed to hold
talks with private equity firms Bain and Altor to sell its
biggest unit for $1.1 billion.
Then the Norwegian government also unveiled plans to raise
its stake to up to 65 percent through an offer to existing
shareholders, virtually ensuring Marine Harvest's bid would
fail.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Erica Billingham)