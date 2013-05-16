OSLO May 16 Fish farmer Marine Harvest
may consider raising its proposed $1.7 billion bid for rival
Cermaq if the company would only give up its own
attempt to take over fish feed firm Copeinca, its
Chairman said.
"Marine Harvest is willing to consider making a higher offer
for Cermaq than the current 105 crowns per share bid," Marine
Harvest Chairman Ole-Eirik Leroey told daily Dagens Naeringsliv
on Thursday.
However, the deal remains up in the air after the Norwegian
government, which owns 43.5 percent of Cermaq, rejected the
Marine Harvest approach and said it would vote for the Copeinca
deal instead.
The outcome now hinges on minority shareholders, some of
whom said Cermaq should stop its $730 million Copeinca bid and
talk to Marine Harvest instead.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)