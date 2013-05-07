OSLO May 7 Norway's government, which owns 43.5 percent of salmon farmer Cermaq, considers a proposed $1.7 billion bid rival Marine Harvest too low, the trade minister said in a statement.

The government has hired brokerage Fondsfinans to advise it in the process after Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said it would make an offer if Cermaq would drop its bid for Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)