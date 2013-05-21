OSLO May 21 Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, may raise its $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq if its shareholders abandon plans to take over Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca, it said on Tuesday.

Marine Harvest has tentatively offered 105 crowns per Cermaq share but said it would only go ahead with a formal offer if Cermaq quit the Copeinca deal. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)