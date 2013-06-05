OSLO, June 5 Fish farmer Marine Harvest has eased conditions for its $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq , and expects the offer to start on June 6 and last until June 21, it said on Wednesday.

Marine Harvest lowered the minimum acceptance level required for the bid to succeed to 33.4 percent from 50 percent and said its offer will be without any condition regarding due diligence.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)