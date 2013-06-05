BRIEF-Broo Ltd announces acquisition of Sorrento hospitality venue
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road
OSLO, June 5 Fish farmer Marine Harvest has eased conditions for its $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq , and expects the offer to start on June 6 and last until June 21, it said on Wednesday.
Marine Harvest lowered the minimum acceptance level required for the bid to succeed to 33.4 percent from 50 percent and said its offer will be without any condition regarding due diligence.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road
* Reported on Tuesday FY production value 24.9 million euros ($26.92 million) versus 24.7 million euros a year ago
* Revokes its financial forecast of FY 2016/2017 EBITDA of 2.3 million zlotys ($585,376)