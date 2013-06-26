OSLO, June 26 Norwegian fishing firm Marine
Harvest has sold all its shares in smaller rival Cermaq
at a profit and plans to reintroduce quarterly
dividends, it said on Wednesday.
The sale of its over 5 million Cermaq shares at an average
price of 105.6 crowns per share resulted in a total gain of
133.5 million Norwegian crowns ($21.8 million), the firm said.
"The increased financial flexibility created by the sale of
the Cermaq shares, termination of the transaction and the
current strong salmon prices is likely to lead to a
reintroduction of a quarterly dividend payments commencing from
Q2 reporting," Marine Harvest said in a statement.
($1 = 6.1218 Norwegian crowns)
