OSLO Oct 9 Marine Harvest, the world's
biggest Atlantic salmon producer, said core earnings fell about
86 percent in the third quarter but it harvested volumes
slightly above its July guidance during the quarter.
Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for
the group declined to about 65 million Norwegian crowns ($11.39
million) in the July-September period from 457 million crowns a
year ago, it said on Tuesday in a preliminary earnings update.
Total volumes was 93,000 tonnes of fish compared to its
guidance for 90,000 tonnes.
"The results for the Chilean and Canadian activities were
adversely impacted by the challenging market conditions during
the quarter," it said.
Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen, it due to report its full quarterly report on Oct.
26.
($1 = 5.7045 Norwegian crowns)
