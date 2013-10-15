BRIEF-Movado Group says president Ricardo Quintero to depart from company
OSLO Oct 15 Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest's operating income surged to about 790 million Norwegian crowns ($132.23 million)in the third quarter of 2013 from 73 million in the year-ago quarter, lifted by strong salmon prices, the firm's preliminary accounts showed.
The earnings still fell short of the average expectation of 811 million crowns predicted in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The company said it had harvested 81,000 tonnes of salmon in the quarter, against an average expectation of 80,475 tonnes.
The full third-quarter report will be released on October 23. ($1 = 5.9745 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
