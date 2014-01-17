BRIEF-Oriental Land Co Ltd's group operating profit likely climbed 3 pct for the year ended in March - Nikkei
* Oriental Land Co Ltd's group operating profit likely climbed 3% for the year ended in March - Nikkei
OSLO Jan 17 Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, booked lower-than-expected core earnings in the fourth quarter, while its volumes of harvested fish were slightly higher than expected.
In a preliminary statement released ahead of its full results on Feb. 5, the firm said its earnings before interests and taxes rose to 990 million crowns ($160.11 million) from 64 million a year ago, but against expectations for 1.11 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Its volume of harvested fish in the same period was 103,000 tonnes against expectations for 100,567 tonnes. The firm did not give reasons as to what drove the results in the quarter.
Marine Harvest also said the listing of the company's ordinary shares on the New Yrok Stock Exchange would take place "on or about" 28 January.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's (Casino) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating IDR and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. The downgrade reflects the weaker-than-expected profit growth in Casino's core French market in 2016 relative to Fitch's expectations. Furthermore, we forecast the pace of operating performance and cash generat