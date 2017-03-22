(Corrects spelling mistate in headline)
OSLO, March 22 ** Fish farmer Marine Harvest
, the world's largest, said on Wednesday senior
executives have exercised 697,348 options in Marine Harvest,
corresponding to 697,348 shares at a strike price of NOK 42.63
per share under its share option plan from 2013
** On the same date, March 21, Marine Harvest purchased 697,348
own shares at a price of NOK 141.10 per share to settle its
obligation to deliver the shares and vs closing price of NOK
141.3
** Among the executives CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog exercised 118,510
options and CFO Ivan Vindheim exercised 67,234 options at the
strike price of NOK 42.63
** The Board of Directors of Marine Harvest awarded 1.2 million
options under its senior executive share option scheme with
effect from 2013 to the current participants in the option
scheme
** The number of options shall be reduced if the profit through
exercise of options in a year exceeds two times the fixed annual
salary of the option holder
** Accordingly, the number of options has been reduced to
697,348 options to comply with this provision
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)