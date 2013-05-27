BRIEF-Fuji Latex to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 212,000 shares of its stock at the price of 254 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 1
OSLO May 27 Fish farmer Marine Harvest is in talks with Cermaq and key Cermaq shareholders regarding its hostile bid on the company but these discussions have so far not led to a solution, the world's largest fish farmer said on Monday.
"If no material progress is made shortly, Marine Harvest intends to immediately launch its original offer of NOK 104 - with 50 % cash settlement subject to an acceptance level giving Marine Harvest an ownership interest above 33.4%," the firm said in a statement.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 212,000 shares of its stock at the price of 254 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 1
SHANGHAI, May 31 A man has been arrested and two are missing in China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese company making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.