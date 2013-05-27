OSLO May 27 Fish farmer Marine Harvest is in talks with Cermaq and key Cermaq shareholders regarding its hostile bid on the company but these discussions have so far not led to a solution, the world's largest fish farmer said on Monday.

"If no material progress is made shortly, Marine Harvest intends to immediately launch its original offer of NOK 104 - with 50 % cash settlement subject to an acceptance level giving Marine Harvest an ownership interest above 33.4%," the firm said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)