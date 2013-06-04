* May cut up to 450 jobs in Europe

* To cut number of seafood plants to 8 (Adds background on Cermaq takeover battle,)

OSLO, June 4 The world's largest fish farmer Marine Harvest said on Tuesday it would restructure its seafood business in Europe and might cut up to 450 jobs.

The firm said that after the restructuring it would have a total of eight production sites in France, the Benelux and Poland. It currently has 13 sites in these countries.

Marine Harvest said it would book a 27 million euros ($35.2 million) provision related to the restructuring in the second quarter earnings.

The company is in the middle of a takeover battle for rival salmon farmer Cermaq, which rejected Marine Harvest's increased bid of $1.7-billion on Friday.

Marine Harvest gave Cermaq's board three weeks to come up with a defence, or to negotiate a better bid.

Marine Harvest's biggest shareholder is shipping tycoon John Fredriksen estimated to be worth $11.5 billion by Forbes magazine.

