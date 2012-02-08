* Sees "continued pressure on prices" amid salmon glut

* Beats Q4 EBIT forecasts on favourable sales contracts

* Analysts say many of those contracts will soon expire

* Says to take part in wave of industry consolidation (Adds CEO comment, details, background)

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Feb 8 The world's largest fish farmer, Marine Harvest, said global salmon prices would stay low for some time and it was determined to exploit the "challenging market outlook" to make acquisitions after a forecast-beating fourth quarter.

"We expect a challenging supply situation in 2012 with continued pressure on prices," chief executive Alf-Helge Aarskog said in a statement on Wednesday.

He attributed the sound earnings to "favourable sales contracts" that have minimised Marine Harvest's exposure to a depressed spot market. Analysts have cautioned that many of those contracts will soon expire.

Pre-adjusted operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) totalled 403 million Norwegian crowns ($69.8 million) in the final quarter of 2011, Marine Harvest said.

Analysts on average had expected 390 million crowns on the basis of preliminary figures the company gave three weeks ago, according to a Reuters poll.

In the same period last year the company had hauled in 1.03 billion crowns in operational EBIT. That was before global oversupply sent salmon prices spiralling down.

While demand has rebounded on the low prices, Marine Harvest said, most analysts believe the market will need 2012 and some of 2013 to absorb Norway's rising output on top of resurgent output from Chile as it recovers from a fish-disease epidemic.

"It might take some time before we get a noticeable lift in the price level," the company said.

It added: "The challenging market outlook will most likely trigger further restructuring and consolidation of the industry. Marine Harvest is determined to take an active part in this development."

The company said it will produce 360,000 tonnes of gutted salmon in 2012, slightly more than expectations, and said 89,000 of those tonnes would come in the first quarter.

It said fourth-quarter results included restructuring costs and asset write-downs totalling 77 million crowns stemming from restructuring its Canadian operation.

($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Mark Potter)