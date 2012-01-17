(Adds analyst, details, background)
By Walter Gibbs
OSLO Jan 17 Salmon farmer Marine Harvest
of Norway said earnings before interest and tax would
be some 390 million crowns ($64.42 million) in the final quarter
of 2011, beating forecasts as it swam against an oversupplied
market.
Harvest volume from its operations around the world was
105,000 tonnes, the company said in an update on Tuesday ahead
of its formal fourth-quarter report set for Feb. 8.
That exceeded both its own guidance of 99,000 tonnes and the
average forecast of 98,343 tonnes in a Reuters poll of seven
analysts.
The EBIT figure beat the average forecast by 8 percent, but
fell well short of the 1.03 billion crowns Marine Harvest reeled
in a year ago when prices were higher.
"The figures in Norway seem to be better than expected,
which is probably due to favourable sales contracts which were
still running during Q4," said Nordea Markets analyst Kolbjoern
Giskeoedegaard.
"We also see that the EBIT margin per kilo in Norway is
higher than our expectations and also higher than consensus."
Marine Harvest said its operational earnings before interest
and taxes per kilo produced (EBIT per kilo) was 4.1 crowns in
its Norwegian operations in the fourth quarter.
A salmon glut has throttled profitability across the
industry as Chilean producers devastated by a fish disease
outbreak in 2007 ramp up production and regain market share.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)