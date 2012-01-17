(Adds analyst, details, background)

OSLO Jan 17 Salmon farmer Marine Harvest of Norway said earnings before interest and tax would be some 390 million crowns ($64.42 million) in the final quarter of 2011, beating forecasts as it swam against an oversupplied market.

Harvest volume from its operations around the world was 105,000 tonnes, the company said in an update on Tuesday ahead of its formal fourth-quarter report set for Feb. 8.

That exceeded both its own guidance of 99,000 tonnes and the average forecast of 98,343 tonnes in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The EBIT figure beat the average forecast by 8 percent, but fell well short of the 1.03 billion crowns Marine Harvest reeled in a year ago when prices were higher.

"The figures in Norway seem to be better than expected, which is probably due to favourable sales contracts which were still running during Q4," said Nordea Markets analyst Kolbjoern Giskeoedegaard.

"We also see that the EBIT margin per kilo in Norway is higher than our expectations and also higher than consensus."

Marine Harvest said its operational earnings before interest and taxes per kilo produced (EBIT per kilo) was 4.1 crowns in its Norwegian operations in the fourth quarter.

A salmon glut has throttled profitability across the industry as Chilean producers devastated by a fish disease outbreak in 2007 ramp up production and regain market share. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)