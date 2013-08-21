* Operating profit quadrupled
* Fish prices soared on tight supplies
* Expects production jump next year
(Adds detail, outlook)
OSLO, Aug 21 Marine Harvest, the
world's biggest fish farmer, reported soaring profit on
Wednesday and said its ample cash would allow it to raise
dividends and make acquisitions.
The company said near record salmon prices due to a
temporary decline in global supply and an expected jump in sales
volumes next year would give it the flexibility to push ahead
with investments and expand.
"Marine Harvest is one of the few major industry players who
will have significant growth in 2014," it said in a quarterly
report.
"This situation, combined with a levelling off in the fixed
asset investments, and an anticipated tight supply/demand
balance, is likely to lead to increased dividend and acquisition
capacity."
Marine Harvest, worth $3.7 billion at current prices, spent
much of the second quarter trying to acquire rival Cermaq
but was ultimately rebuffed when the Norwegian
government, the firm's top owner, rejected the deal.
Fish farmers have enjoyed an exceptional year so far as
global supply growth will slow to around 1 percent this year due
to difficult conditions in top producer Norway, leaving markets
tight and willing to pay a premium.
Analysts at brokerage ABG see Norwegian salmon prices at
36.7 crowns a kg this year and 35 crowns next year, up from 26
crowns last year.
Marine Harvest, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's
business empire, expects to produce 335,000 tonnes of fish this
year, down from a previous guidance for 350,000 tonnes, as cold
weather in Norway reduced fish sizes.
For next year, it sees production jumping to 390,000 tonnes,
just below market expectations for 402,000 tonnes.
Its operating profit in the second quarter nearly quadrupled
from a year earlier to 901 million Norwegian crowns, in line
with a preliminary 900 million announced in July.
It also proposed an extraordinary dividend of 0.05 crown per
share.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Cowell)