OSLO Feb 8 The world's largest fish
farmer, Marine Harvest said on Wednesday global salmon
prices would stay stay low for a while even as it posted
fourth-quarter operating profits that beat the company's
previous guidance and analyst forecasts.
"It might take some time before we get a noticeable lift in
the price level," the company said, and added that it was
determined to exploit the "challenging market outlook" to make
acquisitions.
Pre-adjusted operational earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) totalled 403 million Norwegian crowns ($69.84 million) in
the final quarter of 2011, Marine Harvest said.
Analysts had been expecting operational EBIT of 390 million
crowns on the basis of preliminary figures the company presented
three weeks ago.
In the same period last year the company said it had an
operational EBIT of 1.03 billion crowns. That was before global
oversupply sent salmon prices spiralling down.
($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)