OSLO, April 30 Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, expects continued strong demand for salmon and solid earnings for the year, it said as it reported first-quarter earnings in line with a preliminary guidance.

"The board expects a well-balanced supply/demand situation which is likely to lead to high global salmon prices," it said.

The company said its first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes came in at 482 million Norwegian crowns ($82.39 million), slightly above the 480 million that was reported on a preliminary basis on April 12.

The firm said earlier it had harvested 80,000 tonnes of salmon over the same period, slightly above its own forecast of 75,000 tonnes it released in the fourth quarter of 2012, and the 76,000 tonnes seen in a Reuters poll.

"The board anticipates a material improvement in operating profit in the second quarter, and strong results for the full year," Marine Harvest said.

($1 = 5.8503 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)