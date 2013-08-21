BRIEF-Wanxiang Qianchao's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
OSLO Aug 21 Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, lowered its full-year production guidance on Wednesday but predicted a jump next year and said its ample cash would allow it to raise dividends and make acquisitions.
Its operating profit nearly quadrupled from a year earlier to 901 million Norwegian crowns, in line with a preliminary 900 million crowns announced in July.
The firm also proposed an extraordinary dividend of 0.05 crowns per share.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct y/y from 405.5 million yuan ($58.79 million) a year ago