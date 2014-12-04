BRIEF-Bahrain's National Hotels Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
OSLO Dec 4 Marine Harvest Asa :
* Geveran Trading, which is indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, has extended Total Reurn Swap (TRS) agreements relating to 7.000.000 shares.
* New expiration of the TRS agreements is March 3, 2015.
* New exercise price on the agreements is 103.7184 Norwegian crowns per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market is set to get a boost on Sunday, improving sentiment in other regional markets, after King Salman issued a royal decree on Saturday restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.