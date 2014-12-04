OSLO Dec 4 Marine Harvest Asa :

* Geveran Trading, which is indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, has extended Total Reurn Swap (TRS) agreements relating to 7.000.000 shares.

* New expiration of the TRS agreements is March 3, 2015.

* New expiration of the TRS agreements is March 3, 2015.

* New exercise price on the agreements is 103.7184 Norwegian crowns per share.