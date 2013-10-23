OSLO Oct 23 Marine Harvest ASA : * Acquisition of further shares in morpol asa * Says holds 154,060,010 shares in Morpol, representing 91.7% of all of

Morpol's issued shares * Marine Harvest intends to compulsory acquire the remaining shares in Morpol * The price offered in the compulsory acquisition will be the same as in the

above referred offer, NOK 11.85 per share (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)