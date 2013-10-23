BRIEF-Citi Trends sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
* Citi Trends, Inc. sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
OSLO Oct 23 Marine Harvest ASA : * Acquisition of further shares in morpol asa * Says holds 154,060,010 shares in Morpol, representing 91.7% of all of
Morpol's issued shares * Marine Harvest intends to compulsory acquire the remaining shares in Morpol * The price offered in the compulsory acquisition will be the same as in the
above referred offer, NOK 11.85 per share (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Citi Trends, Inc. sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
LONDON, April 11 Food consumed in the European Union is largely free of pesticide residues or contains levels within legal limits, posing little or no risk to consumers, the region's food safety watchdog said on Tuesday.