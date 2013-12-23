OSLO Dec 23 Marine Harvest ASA : * Says Geveran Trading, controlled by shipping magnate John Fredriksen and the main owner in Marine Harvest, has entered into a forward contract for the purchase of the 30 million shares in Marine Harvest ASA * The settlement date of the forward contract is 6 January 2016 and the purchase price is NOK 7.7164 per share * Simultaneously, Geveran has entered into a forward contract for the sale of 30 million shares to Profond Holding, a company owned by Marine Harvest's Chairman Ole-Eirik Lereoy. * The settlement date of the forward contract is January 6 2016 and the forward price is NOK 7.73 per share * Geveran's net exposure to the Marine Harvest share is unchanged after the transactions. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)