A U.S. Marine Corps F-35 Lightening II multirole fighter jet (R) is escorted by two USMC F-18 Hornets as it flies towards Eglin Air Force Base, Florida in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated January 11, 2012. REUTERS/DoD/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Joely Santiago/Handout

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland - Defense Secretary Leon Panetta gave his stamp of approval to the Marine Corps version of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter on Friday, ending the Pentagon's threat to cancel the aircraft unless it dealt quickly with technical challenges and cost overruns.

The announcement lifted a black cloud over the Pentagon's largest procurement program and was welcomed by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), the plane's manufacturer, as well as Marine Corps Commandant General James Amos; Vice Admiral David Venlet, who runs the F-35 program at the Pentagon; and several lawmakers.

Panetta, in a town hall meeting at a base where the stealthy, next-generation jet is being tested, said the plane had made enough progress in testing and technical improvement over the past year to merit ending the two-year probationary period imposed by his predecessor.

The plane, which takes off on shorter runways and lands vertically like a helicopter, has made "sufficient progress so that as of today I am lifting the ... probation," Panetta told a small crowd in a hanger at the base.

He spoke from a dais in front of a Marine Corps F-35B, an American flag draped behind it. He later climbed up to view the plane's cockpit accompanied by Representative Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives.

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates put the F-35B on probation last year because of continuing technical difficulties that were contributing to escalating costs, from metal fatigue in a bulkhead and overheating of parts to excess vibration in doors for an air input port.

"Over the past year the team here has worked through those issues to a point where the maturity of the design and performance is essentially equivalent to the other variants," Pentagon spokesman George Little said.

He said the decision to lift the probationary period a year early "suggests the program is moving in the right direction and that we're committed to the design and development and production of the F-35."

"This is an important aircraft, not just for the United States but for our international partners," Little added.

The U.S. military and eight international partners are developing three versions of the F-35: a conventional takeoff variant for the Air Force, a Navy version that can take off from aircraft carriers and the Marine Corps version that can be used from short-deck assault ships.

The Pentagon plans to spend $382 billion to purchase 2,443 of the aircraft over the life of the program. The plane will replace a range of older aircraft in the Pentagon inventory. International partners are planning to purchase more than 800 of the aircraft, and other countries are buying it as well.

Panetta's decision to remove the aircraft from probation comes just a week before the Pentagon is to preview its budget for the 2013 fiscal year, the first spending plan since Congress and the president ordered nearly half a trillion dollars in defense cuts over the next decade.

Little declined to say how the F-35 might be affected by the budget cuts, but sources who have been following the deliberations say the Pentagon will postpone orders for 179 of a planned 423 planes over five years beginning in fiscal 2013, a reduction of about 24 percent.

Lockheed has said that growing international demand may help offset slower U.S. production rates. The company expects the F-35 to account for about 20 percent of revenue once full production begins.

Before making the announcement on Friday, Panetta toured the Patuxent River Naval Air Station test facilities and operated an F-35 B flight simulator.

A senior defense official said one factor in Panetta's decision to lift the F-35 probation was the former CIA director's experience with Harrier jump jets in counterterrorism operations. The British-designed jets have vertical takeoff and landing capabilities similar to those of the F-35 B.

"That's certainly made an impression on him in terms of the B variant," the official said.

Venlet, who runs the F-35 program for the Pentagon, said the decision was "hard-earned and rewarding" for the military and industry team that had worked on resolving issues with the jet.

"The positive momentum generated during 2011 will continue as testing proceeds, production aircraft are delivered, and fleet training begins in 2012," he said.

Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, hailed the lifting of the probation as good news for the program, which plans to supply 340 F-35 B models to the U.S. Marines and about 60 to the Italian navy.

"I think this is a great statement of support for the F-35B and its capabilities, (and) what it means to the national defense as well as to our international partners." Steve O'Bryan, a Lockheed vice president for F-35 program integration and business development, said in a teleconference with reporters.

(Additional reporting Jim Wolf and Andrea Shalal-Esa)