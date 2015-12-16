(Peter Marino is an international politics analyst,
specializing in Northeast Asian affairs and international
political economy. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Peter Marino
Dec 16 Over the last 15 years, China's
international diplomacy has marked it as something of a
geopolitical adolescent, like a teenager who suddenly has the
physical strength and desires of an adult, but not the
experience and savvy to manage them.
But recent behavior suggests that China's foreign policy is
maturing, and that Chinese Communist Party leaders may finally
be coming to terms with the fact that a global power must behave
differently than a peripheral developing country. Whether
Beijing continues on this path will go a long way to determining
whether China's rise remains peaceful, or turns threatening.
Since the start of the 21st century, China has undergone a
massive transformation. From a mostly poor, inward-looking,
developing country, it has become a major global economic power
with interests and activities all over the world. Countries,
organizations and individuals everywhere have had to scramble to
adapt. But no one has been more confused about and unprepared to
handle the implications of this change than the Chinese
themselves, and the sophistication of their international
relations has lagged behind their overall power as a result.
Although the Communist leadership has for years aspired to
Great Power status, it was less clear on how a Great Power
should behave. China often came across as "insecure, confused,
selfish and truculent." With its major global rival, the United
States, China was an important commercial partner, but also a
cyber thief and trade nuisance; with its immediate neighbors, it
was often thuggish, bullying and unresponsive to even minor
requests; and nowhere was its lack of nuance in its
international relations more obvious than on the African
continent.
Though China's investment in Africa has indeed been massive,
totaling tens of billions of dollars, much of the value of this
investment has been captured by Chinese firms and African
elites, not the local African population. For large
infrastructure construction projects, China would often import
hundreds or thousands of Chinese laborers to Africa, rather than
hire allegedly less-skilled local workers. Further, what local
labor was employed at construction, mining, logging and oil
projects often complained of substandard working conditions and
pay. And of course, the projects themselves largely involved the
transfer of raw materials back to China and the sale of Chinese
goods in Africa, in an uncomfortable mirror-image of European
colonialism of a century earlier. This monomaniacal focus on
commercial gain may have served Beijing's short-term interest in
economic growth, but it brought ever-greater scrutiny and
criticism from African and international sources.
In its repeated efforts to brush aside, shut down and
undermine this kind of criticism, the Communist leadership in
Beijing usually returned to the line that China supports
"non-interference" in the internal affairs of other countries:
If African political leaders were willing to go along with
China's requests, it was not for the rest of the world to
question. A relic of the Mao years, this idea had grown out of
the original anti-imperialist and anti-colonialist impulse that
was at the heart of the early People's Republic: let the
developing world manage its own affairs and focus on what it
decides is important, not what outsiders think should be
important.
But in recent years, this philosophy's frequent use has
begun to ring somewhat hollow internationally, as China's global
presence has become so broad and deep that its own interests
have become tied up in questions of the internal affairs of
other countries. For instance, the 2011 election in Zambia
turned in large measure on a huge Chinese copper project in the
country that opposition candidates said exploited the
population; China sought to influence the results through
lobbying and political work, an effort completely at odds with
its traditional policies.
Further, as various African political and economic leaders
across the continent begin to organize against the more
pernicious effects of Chinese influence, Beijing and its agents
are finding that its reputation for unfairness with the
population is not a mere afterthought and that ignoring local
wishes can come with a steep cost.
Finally, more Chinese firms and workers are finding
themselves operating in countries with significant local danger.
Just last month, Chinese citizens were killed in the terrorist
attack on the Radisson Blu hotel in Mali. Beijing is now being
forced to admit that it has a stake in the security dimension of
its relationship with African countries and may actually have a
role as a security provider on the continent. All of this easily
ranks as "interference" in other countries' domestic affairs.
For most of the last 10 years, Communist leaders in Beijing
have seemed unfazed by these criticisms. But as the recent,
second "Forum on China-Africa Cooperation" (FoCAC) concluded in
Johannesburg last month, it appeared from Chinese President Xi
Jinping's statements there that China is beginning to recognize
that its interests are not only commercial, but reputational and
security-related as well. In addition to promising billions more
in development aid, China is committing itself to
industrializing Africa, rather than simply selling it goods it
produces at home. And in pledging to commit its own troops to
peacekeeping missions - as well as establishing a permanent
naval base in Djibouti, its first-ever overseas base - Beijing
is showing a commitment to provide security rather than just use
it.
It remains absolutely possible that these promises will
never be fully realized, and that Chinese Communist Party
leadership will reverse course and return to its strident and
uncompromising tone. The entrenched interests inside the
Communist party that favor such an approach are strong, and the
more flexible approach is more expensive, slower, and one with
which China has less experience.
It is even a more open question whether Chinese diplomacy
could effectively export this more "mature" foreign policy to
other regions, like Central Asia or Latin America, where there
is less of an obvious power differential between China and its
counterparties, let alone to Europe, Japan or the United States.
But in even making these small, halting steps towards a less
petulant, more inclusive foreign policy, China is showing that
it just might be willing to make the compromises that will be
necessary if it is ever to become a true Great Power.
(Peter Marino)