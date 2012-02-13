SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 Marin Software, a
startup that publishes applications used to manage online
advertising campaigns, has raised $30 million in a new
investment round led by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund
Temasek Holdings.
Temasek was joined by SAP Ventures, the investment arm of
SAP AG, Europe's largest enterprise software firm, as
well as previous investors including Benchmark Capital,
Crosslink Capital and DAG Ventures.
The San Francisco-based company also announced on Monday
that it has added Frank van Veenendaal, a top global sales
executive at Salesforce.com, to its board.
The latest moves are meant to help Marin acquire new
customers, especially in Asia, where the company looks to focus
its expansion, Chris Lien, Marin's chief executive officer, said
in an interview.
Temasek will help Marin "with potential customer
introductions and local market knowledge," Lien said.
"They've been operating in these emerging markets for years
and years."
Marin's products have been adopted by clients like
Hotels.com, Macy's and the University of Phoenix. The
company is still focused on managing ads across search engines
like Google and Yahoo, but Lien said his
company is beginning to incorporate into its platform tools to
manage campaigns on social media sites like Twitter, Facebook
and LinkedIn.