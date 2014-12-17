BRIEF-Kiwi Property updates on partnership proposal with NPT Ltd
* Partnership proposal with NPT Limited (NPT) did not receive support of NPT shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 Marka SA :
* Allotted 260 series G bonds of issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($295) each to 5 investors Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3925 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Partnership proposal with NPT Limited (NPT) did not receive support of NPT shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML