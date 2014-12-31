BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank And Trust says Ferlou I. Evangelista promoted to senior vice president
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Marka SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admits to trade on New Connect market 675,000 series D shares and 1,043,000 series E shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For q3 group expecting to achieve operating earnings of 14.4 cents per stapled security (cpss) and distributions of 10.4cpss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: