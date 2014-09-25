DUBAI, Sept 25 Shares in Dubai retailing and
restaurants group Marka jumped 77 percent upon
listing on Thursday in the first flotation on the emirate's main
stock market since 2009.
Marka shares opened at 1.77 dirhams on the Dubai Financial
Market, up from their initial public offer price of 1.00 dirham.
The firm raised 275 million dirhams ($75 million), 55 percent of
its capital, in April via an offer that was 36 times subscribed.
IPOs in Dubai dried up when the emirate's financial crisis
erupted five years ago, and since then restrictive listing
requirements have encouraged several UAE companies to list in
London rather than at home.
But a strong rebound in Dubai's equity and property prices
over the past 18 months has revived investors' spirits, and the
Marka IPO appears to signal the start of a string of offers on
the DFM.
Emaar Properties, Dubai's top real estate
developer, has attracted heavy demand for the much bigger IPO of
its shopping malls unit on the DFM, which will end this week and
is expected to raise $1.58 billion.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)