* Strong retail investor demand shows hunger for new equity
* Expected to reopen IPO pipeline on DFM
* Institutional investors less interested in greenfield firm
* 151 founders include top UAE businessmen
* Looking at possible acquisitions in retail, hospitality
By Olzhas Auyezov and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Sept 25 Shares in Dubai retailing and
restaurants start-up Marka jumped 59 percent on Thursday in the
first flotation on the emirate's main stock market since 2009,
showing a hunger for fresh equity among local retail investors.
Marka shares closed at 1.59 dirhams on the Dubai
Financial Market (DFM), up from their initial public offer price
of 1.00 dirham. The firm raised 275 million dirhams ($75
million), 55 percent of its capital, in April via an offer that
was 36 times subscribed.
The shares swung wildly on Thursday, hitting a high of 2.00
dirhams and a low of 1.53, in massive volume of 119 million
shares - almost half the number of shares sold in the IPO. Marka
was by far the most heavily traded stock in Dubai, where the
main index fell 0.2 percent.
IPOs in Dubai dried up when the emirate's financial crisis
erupted five years ago, and since then restrictive listing
requirements have encouraged several United Arab Emirates
companies to float in London rather than at home.
But a strong rebound in Dubai's equity and property prices
over the past 18 months has revived investors' spirits, and the
Marka IPO appears to signal the start of a string of offers on
the DFM.
Emaar Properties, Dubai's top real estate
developer, has attracted heavy demand for the much bigger IPO of
its shopping malls unit on the DFM, which will end this week and
is expected to raise $1.58 billion.
The huge oversubscription for Marka's offer was partly a
vote of confidence in Dubai's travel and tourism boom. Founded
this year by prominent United Arab Emirates investors, the firm
plans to spend proceeds of the offer on opening fashion retail
outlets, restaurants and cafes across the Gulf Arab region.
But because Marka is a start-up which does not yet have
major underlying businesses, the stock mostly attracted retail
investors; analysts at institutions contacted by Reuters said
they had not assigned the stock fair value or target price
estimates.
"We should expect the stock to fluctuate," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu
DHabi. "The volume is likely to be dominated by retail
investors."
A Dubai-based asset manager said: "With no underlying
business, it's not an investment we would consider. I believe
the IPO was dominated by retail investors."
Khaled Almheiri, Marka's vice chairman, said this week that
the company was looking at possible acquisitions in the retail
and hospitality sectors, but did not name the targets.
Marka says it has obtained rights to introduce six
international fashion brands to the Gulf, including the CR7
footwear of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. It plans to open its
first three store outlets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in early 2015.
The company has said it aims over the next five years to
open over 100 fashion stores, restaurants and cafes across the
Gulf Arab region, where personal consumption is rising rapidly
because of strong economic growth.
Marka's 151 founders are a virtual who's who of the UAE
business community, including Jamal Al Hai, a top executive at
Dubai's airports operator, Abubaker Al Khoori, chairman of Abu
Dhabi's biggest real estate developer Aldar Properties
, and Khaled Almheiri, founder of Evolvence Capital.
The firm obtained regulatory approval to list in Dubai as a
"greenfield" company, meaning it did not have to file financial
records for past years as existing companies would have to do.
Greenfield IPOs were popular at the height of the UAE's stock
market boom a decade ago but then fell out of favour as
financial storm clouds gathered.
Marka initially planned to list its shares on the DFM around
the first week of June, but the market was hit by massive
volatility that month. Two companies have listed shares on the
smaller of Dubai's two stock markets, NASDAQ Dubai, over the
past 12 months.
