(Adds details on acquisitions, sales)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI May 26 Dubai's Marka, a retail
start-up that listed on the emirate's bourse last year, expects
to become profitable in 2016, it said on Tuesday, instead of
later this year as it consolidates new acquisitions and buys
more businesses.
The company, which focuses on the sports, hospitality and
food and beverage sectors, will make five to six acquisitions
this year, as well as buy up to 12 franchises and invest in
start-ups, Chief Executive Nick Peel told reporters in Dubai.
It is looking at investments worth 250 million dirhams ($68
million) each, to be funded by the company's capital and bank
financing at an average 30-70 percent split, officials said.
On Tuesday, it said it had bought a 65 percent stake in
Icons, a football memorabilia company, for 15.3 million dirhams
($4.2 million).
It agreed to buy sporting goods firm Retailcorp from
Istithmar World for 220 million dirhams in December. It has also
bought stakes in food chains, including in the popular Arabic
restaurant Reem Al Bawadi.
Consolidating the newly acquired businesses had caused a
slight delay in profitability, Managing Director Khaled Almheiri
said. In January, Marka said it expected to turn profitable in
the fourth quarter of 2015.
"What's important is that we are not buying businesses for
them to stand still. We are scaling those businesses relatively
quickly," Peel said.
There is an absolutely huge number of opportunities coming
our way. Since we launched, we've had about 41 businesses
approach us," he said.
Almheiri said the sports division should yield sales of 250
million dirhams in 2015.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by Archana Narayanan;
Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Susan Thomas)