Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Nov 18 Marka SA :
* Changes its financial forecast for FY 2014
* Expects now FY 2014 revenue of 19 million zlotys instead of previously expected 31.4 million zlotys
* Expects now FY 2014 net profit of 2.5 million zlotys instead of previously expected 5 million zlotys
* Change of forecast is due to lower results achieved in Q3, which were affected by restructuring processes and negative market impacts Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.