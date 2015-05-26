DUBAI May 26 Dubai's Marka, a retail
and restaurant start-up that listed on the emirate's bourse last
year, expects to turn profitable in 2016, a company official
said on Tuesday, pushing back the timeline given earlier.
In January, Marka said it expected to turn profitable in the
fourth quarter of 2015.
"The company has to consolidate the acquisitions," Managing
Director Khaled Almheri said, explaining why the profitability
was delayed.
The company has been boosting its revenue with new
acquisitions. On Tuesday, it announced the completion of its
first international investment: a 65 percent acquisition in
Icons, a football memorabilia company, for 15.3 million dirhams
($4.2 million).
In December, Marka said it had agreed to buy sporting goods
firm Retailcorp from Istithmar World, a unit of state-owned
conglomerate Dubai World for 220 million dirhams ($60 million).
It has also bought stakes in a restaurant chain and
entertainment centres in Dubai.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by Archana Narayanan;
Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)