(Adds further details, background)
* New Markab Securities joint venture to be based in London
* Seeking to tap into demand by MidEast firms for London
listings
LONDON, Feb 1 Middle Eastern merchant bank
Markab Capital has formed a joint venture with British group
Webb Capital to tap into a growing demand by Middle Eastern
companies for London share listings.
The companies said on Wednesday that the new venture would
be called Markab Securities and be based in London.
"The City of London is the ideal base for many of our GCC
(Gulf Co-operation Council) and wider Middle East and North
Africa-located clients that are seeking access to an
established, reputable and highly regarded capital market to
position themselves for international expansion," Markab's
chairman Ahmad Al Omani said in a statement.
"We hope that this venture will lead to many of these
businesses being listed in London," he added.
Last June Dubai-based ports operator DP World
listed its shares on the London Stock Exchange, while Dana Gas
and Middle Eastern diversified trading group Aamal
have also both sought London listings.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)