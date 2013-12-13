The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a traffic signal in Mumbai August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is expected to decline next week, adding to its biggest weekly fall in five this week, on caution ahead of wholesale price-based inflation, the RBI's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet.

Rate-sensitive stocks are expected to lead declines after a pick-up in retail inflation to its fastest pace on record was seen forcing the central bank to raise interest rates for a third time on Wednesday.

Option traders and technical analysts however say support for the Nifty is seen at around the 6,000 level.

Post-RBI, the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision will be closely monitored to see whether they choose to taper its monetary stimulus or for clues on how soon the taper would begin.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)