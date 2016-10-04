Thermo Fisher in talks to buy Patheon - Bloomberg
May 14 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
Oct 4 Specialist insurer Markel International, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Mike Wimbridge as a senior yacht underwriter to its marine, energy and property division.
Wimbridge was most recently a yacht underwriter at Brit Global Specialty. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee)
May 14 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market