May 10 Specialist insurer Markel International, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, appointed Amer Ibrahim as marine underwriter in Dubai.

Ibrahim will join Markel's Lloyd's-platform in the Dubai International Financial Centre led by Leroy Almeida, senior executive officer and head of trade credit and political risks, Middle East.

He will report to Jason Page, head of hull and war.

