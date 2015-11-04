Nov 4 Insurer Markel International Ltd, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Helena Zhang as business development director of the Markel underwriting unit of Lloyd's China.

Zhang joins from Cooper Gay & Co in Shanghai, where, since 2005, she was chief representative and a member of Cooper Gay Asia executive production committee.

She will be based in Shanghai and report to Hu Qianhai, who was appointed last month to lead Markel's underwriting division in China. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)